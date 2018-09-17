Mkolo’s dream for land reform

Call for ANC to present a united front ahead of election next year

Newly-elected ANC Dr WB Rubusana regional chair Pumlani Mkolo wants Buffalo City Metro region to lead the charge in expropriating land and returning it to its “rightful owners”. He said this while addressing an ANC cadres’ forum at the East London City Hall on Sunday. Mkolo also touched on the need for the revival of historic townships such as Duncan Village and Mdantsane and the necessity for the economic advancement of all previously marginalised groups.

