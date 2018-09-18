10 relief trucks for ADM

R30m infrastructure grant will also fund boreholes in dry village

Amathole District Municipality has received R30m from the national government to help with the persistent drought. The ADM went cap in hand to the department of water and sanitation to ask if it could use its water service infrastructure grant for drought relief. On Monday, water and sanitation deputy minister Pam Tshwete delivered 10 water trucks to the municipality in East London.

