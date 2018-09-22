Ramaphosa’s stimulus plan to grow economy
Infrastructure spending will focus on key areas, including townships
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday moved to provide strong government leadership in the recessionary environment to stimulate the economy and create jobs. The president announced a package of measures to act as a catalyst and draw resources from the public and private sector to revitalise the lagging economy.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.