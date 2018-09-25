Sasco is pushing to take control at WSU campuses

“When you go to SRC elections you have a manifesto, now when you enter into any arrangement with another organisation in a form of a coalition you might end up compromising your quality and your objectives as an organisation.

We are confident this year that we going to elections just after our anniversary celebration and we have seen confidence students have in the organisation,” he said.

Sasco has in the past weeks hosted gatherings at three of the four campuses.

These include an education lecture that was addressed by former president Jacob Zuma at the Mthatha campus two weeks ago.

Deputy speaker of the provincial legislature Mlibo Qhoboshiyane addressed another gathering last week at the same campus.

Also last week provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane addressed the 74th Sasco anniversary at the Komani campus.

ANCLY national executive member Sifiso Tso addressed a packed hall at the Butterworth campus last week.

Ngobe told the Dispatch that the support the organisation was enjoying at all the university campuses was overwhelming.

“In all four campuses of the university, we are stronger than we were last year and we are confident that we are going to win the elections with a clean sweep,” he said.

He said the campaigns of Sasco at all campuses were in full swing and students were packing venues of gatherings.

“Students remain confident that Sasco is the only organisation that can champion their interests and challenges they face. We are stronger than last year,” he said.

He said there were many challenges WSU faced, especially those at Buffalo City campus and those organisations that are leading in the SRC have proven that they are not fit enough to lead any students.

“We are confident that we are going to win these SRC elections by majority especially now we have mended our relations with ANCYL in the Mthatha campus.

We do not believe that there is any organisation that will ever be victorious more than Sasco,” he said.

He encouraged students to vote for Sasco as they had the ability to exert pressure on the university management to deliver on the needs of the students.