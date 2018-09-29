Vavi sex scandal revived

Saftu boss downplays report alleging harassment of cleaner at Numsa office

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has downplayed a new report claiming he sexually harassed a woman. Vavi was slapped with a caution and asked to apologise after a cleaner at the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) filed a sexual harassment complaint against him in September 2017‚ the Sowetan reported on Friday.

