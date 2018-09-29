Politics

Vavi sex scandal revived

Saftu boss downplays report alleging harassment of cleaner at Numsa office

By NOMAHLUBI JORDAAN and ERNEST MABUZA - 29 September 2018

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has downplayed a new report claiming he sexually harassed a woman. Vavi was slapped with a caution and asked to apologise after a cleaner at the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) filed a sexual harassment complaint against him in September 2017‚ the Sowetan reported on Friday.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South Africa’s Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo in the hot seat
State Capture Inquiry - Day 17: Zondo to rule on "Gupta leaks" hard drives
X