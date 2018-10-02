ANC to axe Pumlani Mkolo and Andile Lungisa

NEC in push for new chair’s exit, task team likely to replace REC

The ANC’s national executive committee wants Pumlani Mkolo to resign as Dr WB Rubusana regional chair, while the Jessie Duarte-led national appeals committee wants the entire regional executive committee (REC) disbanded.

