WATCH | ANC meeting turns violent in Metro

An ANC meeting in Nelson Mandela Metro turned violent on Sunday night, on the eve of PEC visit to the troubled region. DispatchLive understands that the Calata leaders would visit the area to announce plans to recall Andile Lungisa from his mayoral executive position. This follows a national executive committee decision to recall the former ANC Youth League leader.

