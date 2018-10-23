Mhlontlo rival parties turn to Cogta

Opposition councillors in Mhlontlo municipality have written to co-operative governance MEC Fikile Xasa asking for urgent intervention to compel the council to rescind some of its resolutions. The UDM, Civic Independent and EFF believe that the October 9 special council meeting was illegal, and they want all decisions taken at that sitting rescinded.

