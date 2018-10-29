Shivambu ‘had to clear air on VBS’
Malema insisted his deputy must take part in debate over bank saga
EFF leader Julius Malema made sure his deputy Floyd Shivambu spoke in a parliamentary debate on the VBS mutual bank heist saga last week. Shivambu had not wanted to do so, saying it would not be “strategic”. Malema revealed this on Saturday at the funeral of Nosebenzile Doris Mpofu, mother to the party’s national chair Dali Mpofu.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.