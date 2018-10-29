Shivambu ‘had to clear air on VBS’

Malema insisted his deputy must take part in debate over bank saga

EFF leader Julius Malema made sure his deputy Floyd Shivambu spoke in a parliamentary debate on the VBS mutual bank heist saga last week. Shivambu had not wanted to do so, saying it would not be “strategic”. Malema revealed this on Saturday at the funeral of Nosebenzile Doris Mpofu, mother to the party’s national chair Dali Mpofu.

