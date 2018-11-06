The Democratic Alliance (DA) has argued that the decisions by the state attorney and the presidency to cover former president Jacob Zuma's legal costs are unlawful and should be set aside.

Sean Rosenberg SC‚ on behalf of the DA‚ argued before a full bench in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday that decisions taken by the accounting officer in the presidency to fund Zuma's fees were unlawful.

The DA has approached the court to seek a review of the presidency's decision to pay Zuma’s legal fees in criminal charges against him.

According to the party‚ the state has already spent at least R15.3-million on Zuma's legal fees. Zuma faces 18 criminal charges‚ including counts of fraud‚ racketeering‚ and money laundering.

Rosenberg argued that Section 3 (1) of the State Attorney Act does not provide for the covering of Zuma's legal costs in his personal capacity.

"Section 3 provides that the state attorney shall perform work on behalf of the government.

"The government was not a party to the criminal proceedings in which Mr Zuma was the accused in his personal capacity‚" Rosenberg argued.

According to Rosenberg‚ Section 3(1) is not a provision that authorises the state attorney to outsource its services to a private attorney as it had done in paying Zuma's private lawyer‚ Michael Hulley‚ for legal fees incurred by the former president.

"The state attorney was requested to act on Zuma's behalf in his personal capacity‚ not on behalf of government.

"In engaging in corrupt activities‚ Mr Zuma was not acting in the scope of his employment."

He said the fact that Zuma held public office‚ when he allegedly engaged in corrupt deals‚ was irrelevant.