'Giga-bye' - Malusi Gigaba resigns and Twitter is having a field day

Just moments after Malusi Gigaba resigned as home affairs minister, his name shot to the top of the trends list on Twitter, with South Africans bringing all the memes.

In a statement released by the Presidency on Tuesday afternoon, it confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa had accepted Gigaba's resignation.

"Minister Gigaba indicated in his letter of resignation that he was stepping aside for the sake of our country and the movement to which he belongs," reads part of the statement.

There have been calls for Gigaba's head after his handling of the Fireblade private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane agreed with a court's decision that Gigaba had lied about the Fireblade terminal and gave the president a 20 day deadline to respond to her report.

On Twitter, South Africans applauded the decision.

