Great Kei Municipality retains 3 wards

The ANC has retained its three wards in Great Kei Municipality. The vacancies were created when five ANC councillors resigned in protest at the recall of mayor Loyiso Tshetsha earlier this year. Three of them – Luleka Ndabambi, Nonkosinathi Mevana and Themba Gqomorhoshe – stood as independents against the ANC.

