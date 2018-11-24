Are Fikile Mbalula and Zizi Kodwa headed for cabinet?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the strongest hint yet that Zizi Kodwa might get his big break into the cabinet after elections next year while Fikile Mbalula might make a return in what appears to be a drive to infuse young blood into the executive.

This comes after Ramaphosa appointed a relatively young Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams as minister of communications, telecommunications and postal services this week.

Ramaphosa hinted about the possible inclusion of Kodwa and Mbalula in his cabinet on Friday night during an ANC Peoples Manifesto engagement with the creative arts industry in Parktown, Johannesburg, where musicians, actors, filmmakers, designers told him about their struggles.

"I was appointed into the presidency (by the ANC), Nathi Mthethwa was appointed (to the ministry of arts and culture) and (Fikile) Mbalula had been appointed to the police but I fired him...I pulled him out for another task but he will go back, " said Ramaphosa.

"And another one who has never tasted being appointed to cabinet is this one (Kodwa) but he will be in soon."

