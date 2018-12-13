The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and its leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe on Thursday laid a charge with police against minority politician Andile Mngxitama for his "vitriolic‚ dangerous and racist statements".

The party said the Black First Land First (BLF) leader should be brought to book over his rant in Potchefstroom during the time of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children‚ when Mngxitama said about whites: "We’ll kill their children. We’ll kill their wives ... We’ll kill their dogs. We’ll kill their cats."

Meshoe's ACDP said in a bluntly worded statement: "Mngxitama is an enemy of peace and reconciliation and should be arrested and prosecuted for hate crimes."

"At a time when all South Africans should galvanise in coming together to fight poverty‚ inequality‚ unemployment‚ crime and the many other socioeconomic challenges facing our nation‚ Mngxitama’s comments are fuel to incite violence and harm on others‚ based purely on the colour of their skin. This hate speech borders on a call to commit genocide and cannot be left unchallenged."

The ACDP said many South Africans fought for a fair‚ just‚ equitable and nonracial society‚ which all people‚ irrespective of their race‚ creed‚ religion or colour‚ could call home.

"Mngxitama’s racist utterances are an attempt to take us back to the dark days of apartheid. He is an embarrassment to all who fought against racism‚ and opposed the evil of apartheid."

The ACDP laid charges against Mngxitama for advocating racial hatred‚ and for the incitement of violence to do grievous bodily harm at the Hillbrow police station in Johannesburg.

The party has also reported him to the SA Human Rights Commission and the Equality Court.

Meshoe said: "Action must be taken against Mngxitama. We have a strong constitution and sufficient laws in our criminal justice system to bring the BLF leader to book. Failure to do so would make our constitution‚ and other relevant laws‚ not worth the paper they are written on."