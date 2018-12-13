It's time to cut the Pat, new mayor Dan Plato tells councillors

Five weeks into his job, Cape Town mayor Dan Plato announced on Thursday that he was setting about undoing part of predecessor Patricia de Lille’s legacy.

Addressing the year’s final council meeting, Plato said he was tabling a review of De Lille’s centrepiece organisational development and transformation plan.

It involved restructuring city council directorates "to ensure our commitment to redressing apartheid spatial design and to promoting transit-oriented development".

Plato said: "These are priority areas for this administration and I want to see results. There has been enough time for planning. I want to see implementation, and I know the officials are capable of delivering on this mandate."