The ANC in Gauteng has reacted with excitement over news that Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is stepping down.

In a statement‚ the governing party said the "recall" of Msimanga was long overdue.

The ANC was‚ however‚ not pleased that Msimanga was leaving behind an "ailing" municipality without having answered for his "epic failures".

"The ANC in Gauteng is not surprised at the recall by the DA of Solly Msimanga from his post as Tshwane executive mayor. This long-awaited move was inevitable‚" read the ANC statement.

"We agree wholeheartedly with the DA that the residents of Tshwane deserve better. Under Msimanga’s watch‚ service delivery in the capital city has all but collapsed‚ compromising the quality of life of its residents.

"Sadly‚ Solly Msimanga leaves behind an ailing municipality‚ with more questions rather than answers to his epic failures in his short stint at the helm of the city.

"The ANC would have preferred that the DA live up to its call that it holds its representatives accountable - but this is not to be."

Tweet embed link: (https://twitter.com/Mshengu_1/status/1086215181863133184)

The ANC said it was disturbing that Msimanga was going for an even bigger responsibility - to be Gauteng's premier - despite his shortcomings running a city.

"From his scandalous appointments of incompetent and unqualified personnel in his office‚ to corruption relating to irregular contracts‚ to running battles with his municipal manager Mr Mosola‚ Solly has proven over and over again that he just cannot take on such or similar responsibilities.

"A complex city like Tshwane and an even more complex province like Gauteng deserve a pool of leadership‚ with skills and experience that only the ANC can offer."





Source: TMG Digital.