Ace Magashule's Reserve Bank 'edit' puts ANC in spin
A commitment in the ANC's manifesto on the Reserve Bank has reignited sharp divisions in the party‚ with supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa accusing ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule of "mis-representing" the party's platform.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.