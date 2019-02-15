Long weekend in jail for ANC branch chair
Ngqeleni magistrate’s court heard on Thursday how a senior Nyandeni politician and his four co-accused allegedly kidnapped and killed a man they suspected of housebreaking and theft. Nyandeni council’s finance portfolio head, Zola Mevana – who is also an SACP district executive member and an ANC branch leader – is accused of being part of a mob that kidnapped Phelo Makhunga and beat him to death earlier this month.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.