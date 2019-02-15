Long weekend in jail for ANC branch chair

Ngqeleni magistrate’s court heard on Thursday how a senior Nyandeni politician and his four co-accused allegedly kidnapped and killed a man they suspected of housebreaking and theft. Nyandeni council’s finance portfolio head, Zola Mevana – who is also an SACP district executive member and an ANC branch leader – is accused of being part of a mob that kidnapped Phelo Makhunga and beat him to death earlier this month.