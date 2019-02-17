'This is how we will keep the lights on' - DA billboard shines light on Eskom mismanagement

A stable, competitive and affordable electricity sector can become reality, says the Democratic Alliance, which proclaims it knows how to fix South Africa's Eskom.

Hot on the heels of a week of load-shedding by Eskom, John Steenhuisen, MP and DA chief whip, on Sunday unveiled a billboard on the Queen Elizabeth Bridge in downtown Johannesburg taking aim at the ruling party's mismanagement of the electricity utility.

He said the ANC had left Eskom besieged with "corruption, inefficiency, mismanagement and debt".

"The previous management teams at Eskom have plundered the crippled state-owned entity through pre-paid coal contracts, nepotism, inflated supply contracts and exorbitant consultancy fees with the likes of Mckinsey, Trillian and Tegeta. Furthermore, Eskom executives have consistently rewarded themselves with massive bonuses and salaries. These actions have hollowed out the entity and left it in financial ruin."

Steenhuisen said President Cyril Ramaphosa's current proposal to unbundle Eskom into a holding company, with three separate business entities to be owned entirely by the holding company, would fail because each of the three entities would have the same holding board.