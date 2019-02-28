Fikile Mbalula wept at ANC top brass meeting over his 'Gupta promotion' to cabinet

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has described to the state capture inquiry an August 2011 meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) in which Fikile Mbalula confessed that members of the Gupta family told him he would be appointed as a cabinet minister.

Testifying before the Zondo commission on Thursday, Manuel said Mbalula, who was promoted by then president Jacob Zuma to minister of sports and recreation in October 2010, wept when he told the ANC's top brass of his encounter with the Gupta family at their Saxonwold home before his appointment was announced.

"My recollection of that NEC was that there was a tense discussion about the influence of the Guptas. The ANC is a political movement and politics is very wide, with wide-ranging issues ..."

Manuel said among the issues that emerged during the meeting was why the Guptas were as influential as they were.

"My recollection is that when it came to the opportunity for Mbalula to speak in that meeting, he became very emotional. In the exchange of open letters among ourselves, I refer to his weeping ... He said he was called to Saxonwold to be told by the Guptas (of his promotion).