WATCH LIVE | Trevor Manuel testifies at state capture inquiry

Former South African National Defence Force chief General Siphiwe Nyanda is also expected to appear before the commission.

On Wednesday, former Glencore chief executive Clinton Ephron described three attempts by the Gupta family to buy Optimum mine, which supplies coal to Eskom’s Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga.

The offers eventually culminated in a meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, in December 2015. The meeting was allegedly facilitated by then mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane, regarded by many as a key figure in allegations of state capture.