'Unity is non-negotiable,' Cyril Ramaphosa tells squabbling ANC factions in North West

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC in the North West has no other choice but to forge unity in its provincial leadership as the party gears itself for elections.

Despite initial jitters over Ramaphosa addressing ANC supporters in the province on Saturday amid political infighting, Ramaphosa said the turnout of hundreds of supporters at a rally on Saturday showed "the ANC is back".

"There is no other way but to forge unity, particular at this time when we are going to an election," Ramaphosa said following his address at the Rustenburg show grounds.

He said people who were planning to challenge a decision taken by the ANC’s national working committee to put together a combined leadership "do not understand the process".