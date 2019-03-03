Bhisho reinstates axed manager
Top official reinstated after matric forgery row
A senior manager in the Bhisho legislature, fired last July after being found guilty of submitting a forged matric certificate when she applied for the job back in 1998, has escaped with a slap on the wrist after successfully appealing her dismissal.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.