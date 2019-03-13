ANC’s ‘systematic racketeering’ must be investigated, DA says

The DA has urged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to charge the ANC for racketeering on the grounds that it allegedly established corrupt relationships with business in order to secure funds for itself.

It has asked new NPA boss Shamila Batohi to charge the ANC under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), claiming that the ANC was guilty of “systematic and calculated fraud, racketeering, corruption, [and] looting of public money” over the last two decades.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said at a media briefing Wednesday that an investigation into ANC funders would establish the links between those who benefited from state contracts and those who funded the party. An example is Bosasa, which has been implicated in wide-scale corruption and has benefited from billions of rand in state contracts.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has agreed to investigate a DA complaint that the ANC received election money from Bosasa. The allegation is that Bosasa (now African Global Operations) set up ANC election “war rooms” at their Krugersdorp headquarters over the past three elections and funded the campaigns to the tune of R6m.