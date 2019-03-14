FeesMustFall activists set for parliament as they make EFF's list

The Economic Freedom Fighters submitted its list of potential members of parliament to the Independent Electoral Commission on Wednesday and #FeesMustFall leaders are on it.



Vuyani Pambo, Naledi Chirwa and Peter Keetse, who rose to prominence as leaders of the student movement, are on the list of 200 candidates who will potentially represent the party in parliament after the national election on May 8.



The EFF said the party's list has "continuity and change" by including young people, particularly from the #FeesMustFall movement.



Topping the list is EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema, his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, and members of the party's executive, advocate Dali Mpofu, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, Godrich Gardee, Leigh-Ann Mathys and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.



Musician Ringo Madlingozi also made a surprise appearance on the list, at number 39. Madlingozi has become a visible member of the party, attending many of its events and openly supporting the EFF on social media.



The party received praise for including young people on its list: