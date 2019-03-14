#FeesMustFall activists set for parliament as they make EFF's list
The Economic Freedom Fighters submitted its list of potential members of parliament to the Independent Electoral Commission on Wednesday and #FeesMustFall leaders are on it.
Vuyani Pambo, Naledi Chirwa and Peter Keetse, who rose to prominence as leaders of the student movement, are on the list of 200 candidates who will potentially represent the party in parliament after the national election on May 8.
The EFF said the party's list has "continuity and change" by including young people, particularly from the #FeesMustFall movement.
Topping the list is EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema, his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, and members of the party's executive, advocate Dali Mpofu, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, Godrich Gardee, Leigh-Ann Mathys and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Musician Ringo Madlingozi also made a surprise appearance on the list, at number 39. Madlingozi has become a visible member of the party, attending many of its events and openly supporting the EFF on social media.
The party received praise for including young people on its list:
The mood is the mood of the governing youth. #EFFList pic.twitter.com/oyaWc3kHAx— I AM CASTER (@naledy_torres) March 14, 2019
May all political parties please include the age of each candidate next to the MP List. I want to see which party actually believes in the Youth . @MYANC @EFFSouthAfrica #ANCList #EFFList— Junior Mkhatshwa (@junior_mpg) March 14, 2019
The youth shall govern @NalediChirwa @vuyanipambo lead us. #EFFList pic.twitter.com/gDaLEVzbkn— I AM CASTER (@naledy_torres) March 14, 2019
The EFF basically said, "well we need youth in parliament so please get most of the #feesmustfall activists and make them ministers" while the ANC said "we need to keep our stewards/stalwarts in parliament". That's my small academic comparison analysis. #EFFList #ANCList— We're Gugu Ncube ? ✊? (@TebogoPhakedi) March 14, 2019
I've seen the young blood #EFFList & old-age #ANCList ... now can someone please post the #COPEList I want to see something ?. pic.twitter.com/M05cZrFE4M— Stha ?? (@Stha_Tomose) March 14, 2019
#EFFlist gives us a hope for the future at an average of 35 years which included student activists such as @vuyanipambo @NalediChirwa and present president of EFFSC @PeterKeetse while the same can't be said about #ANClist which have old ageing ppl standing on the way of the youth— Sekepe Dennis Moremi (@SekepeD) March 14, 2019