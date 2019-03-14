Former EFF Eastern Cape leader joins Manyi's ATM

Former Eastern Cape EFF leader Themba Wele has joined Mzwanele Manyi's African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Wele in 2016 rejoined the ANC following a fallout with the EFF top brass over constituency money that Wele alleged was being misused at the EFF head office.

The fallout with EFF national leadership had led to Wele being expelled from the red berets and he thus lost his membership of the Eastern Cape legislature.

During his troubles with the EFF, Wele at some point was drawing his R85‚000 monthly salary despite sitting at home for the whole year.

Wele confirmed that he had since joined the ATM as he believed the EFF and the ANC were "not in it for the total emancipation of black people".

Wele launched an attack of his former political homes - the ANC and EFF - saying their time was up and that he believed the ATM was better positioned to govern.