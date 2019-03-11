It's official - Marawu leaves ANC to join ATM

Thandiswa Marawu has dumped the ANC for the African Transformation Movement after she signed ATM membership forms in Buttweworth on Monday afternoon. Marawu first disclosed her intention to leave the ANC, which he has served as both its provincial treasurer and a member of the executive council, in Bhisho last Friday.

