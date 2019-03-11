It's official - Marawu leaves ANC to join ATM
Thandiswa Marawu has dumped the ANC for the African Transformation Movement after she signed ATM membership forms in Buttweworth on Monday afternoon. Marawu first disclosed her intention to leave the ANC, which he has served as both its provincial treasurer and a member of the executive council, in Bhisho last Friday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.