WATCH | African Change Academy leader calls for referendum on death penalty

African Change Academy leader Wandile Tsipa says the party wants the death penalty to be reintroduced in South Africa.

Tsipa was speaking at his party's provincial manifesto launch in Mthatha (see video below).

He said government needed to hold a referendum on the death penalty to allow South Africans to choose if they wanted it back or not.

"The only people against the death sentence are those who do criminal activities.

"As African Change Academy we are in favour of the return of the death sentence," Tsipa said.