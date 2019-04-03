IEC gets objections to 30 names on ANC list, including five ministers

Deputy president David Mabuza and ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe are among 30 party members whose candidacy for parliament and the provincial legislatures has been objected to by South Africans. State capture, fraud and rape are among their reasons.

In a letter dated April 1 and signed by the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC's) Granville Abrahams, seen by TimesLIVE, the IEC informs the ANC about the objections to some of its nominated candidates on the party's lists.

"In the main, the submissions pertain to conduct carried out by the listed candidates which the objectors view as being unbecoming of persons who want to become or continue to be office bearers in parliament and the provincial legislatures," reads the letter.

The IEC said the submissions consisted of various allegations against the candidates reflected on the ANC's candidate list in respect of their conduct. These included allegations of corruption revealed during the ongoing Zondo commission, various court cases and information provided via news agencies and social media.

Some of the allegations concern theft, fraud and rape.

Among the names attached in the correspondence to the ANC are cabinet ministers - Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Zweli Mkhize, Angie Motshekga and Bheki Cele. Former ministers Malusi Gigaba, Mosebenzi Zwane, Faith Muthambi, Bongani Bongo, Tina Joemat-Pettersson and David Mahlobo are also mentioned.

Former premier of North West, Supra Mahumapelo, who is on the candidates' list for the national assembly, has also been objected to, along with MPs Cedric Frolick and Vincent Smith whose names were recently linked to the Bosasa scandal by the company's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.

The IEC requested that the ANC respond to the commission by noon on Wednesday.