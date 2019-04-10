Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now
Use our elections website to browse past results for your area on our nifty interactive maps, or check your registration and voting station
On May 8, South Africans will go to the polls to elect the country's next government. Experts have predicted several possible outcomes but in the meantime, all you can do is double-check your registration to vote and revisit your town's voting history.
The TimesLIVE 2019 elections website brings the results of elections in 2016, 2014, 2011 and 2009 to live with interactive maps and displays, using information sourced from the Electoral Commission of SA.
Using the map, you can zoom in on a province, town or city, or voting district, and each view will deliver an information panel with the past voting results for the election year you selected.
Exciting features to come
Soon, ahead of election day, readers will also be able to sign up for notifications regarding their areas of interest, such as their municipality or province.
Once the votes have been cast, the real excitement starts. Our elections website will be updated in real time with all the results and statistics as they are announced, including via in-browser notifications – a great way to stay up to date as the counting progresses.
As in the 2016 local elections, we will have a devoted area on the website to track what's happening in the most hotly contested battleground areas, comparing the latest results with past breakdowns of election data for those areas.
A real game changer for this election is that our website will, once a sufficient number of voting districts have reported, predict the composition of each legislature well before the final vote is counted. As more results are received, the model will adjust and present an ever more accurate prediction.
Readers will also be able to see how their votes have contributed to the overall makeup of their province’s legislature and, ultimately, that of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.
Check your registration & voting station
During the registration phase, tens of thousands of readers used this tool to check whether they are registered and where they will be voting.
You can still double-check your registration status or, on election day, use this option to find directions to your voting station.
There is also a helpful FAQs section that answers readers' most common questions about registrations and more.
The TimesLIVE election website was developed in partnership with software developer EightySix° and data and analytics consultancy Outshine.