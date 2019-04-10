Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now

Exciting features to come

Soon, ahead of election day, readers will also be able to sign up for notifications regarding their areas of interest, such as their municipality or province.

Once the votes have been cast, the real excitement starts. Our elections website will be updated in real time with all the results and statistics as they are announced, including via in-browser notifications – a great way to stay up to date as the counting progresses.

As in the 2016 local elections, we will have a devoted area on the website to track what's happening in the most hotly contested battleground areas, comparing the latest results with past breakdowns of election data for those areas.

A real game changer for this election is that our website will, once a sufficient number of voting districts have reported, predict the composition of each legislature well before the final vote is counted. As more results are received, the model will adjust and present an ever more accurate prediction.

Readers will also be able to see how their votes have contributed to the overall makeup of their province’s legislature and, ultimately, that of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.