WATCH | Ace Magashule gives woman R400 after inspecting her empty fridge on ANC campaign trail
The ANC's door-to-door campaign ahead of the elections saw the party's secretary general, Ace Magashule, in Philippi, Cape Town, this weekend.
In video footage taken during one of the stops, Magashule is seen opening a fridge in one of the homes, inspecting its contents.
After closing the door, he addresses the owner of the house, asking: "Is there's no food here?"
"It's really bad, sir, really bad. We put medicine in there. We can't starve and at the same time get sick," she responded
He then takes money out of his pocket and hands it to the woman.
She inspects the notes given to her by Magashule, exclaiming: "Thank you sir, I'm very grateful. Yeww, ANC! I will never leave it, my God! My fridge will have something in it now. I'm filling up the fridge with food from this money. I'm buying food... It's R400, two R200 notes."
(WATCH) ANC SG Ace Magashule promises to buy this household iin Philippi in Cape Town furniture and takes a peak at the fridge. He leaves R400 for groceries. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/HVGTngk6Nn— Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) April 13, 2019