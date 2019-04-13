WATCH | Ace Magashule gives woman R400 after inspecting her empty fridge on ANC campaign trail

The ANC's door-to-door campaign ahead of the elections saw the party's secretary general, Ace Magashule, in Philippi, Cape Town, this weekend.

In video footage taken during one of the stops, Magashule is seen opening a fridge in one of the homes, inspecting its contents.

After closing the door, he addresses the owner of the house, asking: "Is there's no food here?"

"It's really bad, sir, really bad. We put medicine in there. We can't starve and at the same time get sick," she responded

He then takes money out of his pocket and hands it to the woman.