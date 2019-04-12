Helping the poor is not about buying votes, says Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule believes that money given to needy families during election campaigns does not amount to vote buying.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on the campaign trail in Kliptown, Soweto, on Thursday, Magashule said he had come across many needy families. His conscience and ANC values did not allow him to walk out without helping where he could.

"I can't go door to door and find a house where there is completely no food and leave the house without helping. I can't leave a family without saying to comrades let us contribute.

"We can't just go door to door and when we find a young child with no shoes we leave them like that when we can buy shoes," Magashule said.

He said despite the practice being seen as cheap political point-scoring, that would not deter him from extending a helping hand.

Asked why this method of helping needy South Africans was limited to the election period, Magashule in turn reprimanded ANC branch leaders for being out of touch with their communities.