Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds

Another EFF MP has accused party leader Julius Malema of abusing the organisation's funds and running the party like his "bedroom, kitchen, toilet and yacht".

In an angry three-page resignation letter to "Dear Julius and your surrogates", low-profile EFF MP Zolile Xalisa claims Malema has been abusing the levies collected from EFF MPs and MPLs, and the party's parliamentary allowances, using the money to throw jamborees for senior members after party meetings to "appease your guilt".

Xalisa further alleges Malema has refused to account to the EFF central command team (CCT), its highest authority between conferences, on how the R427,000 collected from EFF MPs and MPLs in monthly levies has been spent.

