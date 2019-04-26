Tears flow as Ace Magashule promises to deliver poor whites from 'racist DA'

Videos from his official Twitter page showed him handing out ANC T-shirts and telling the residents in Afrikaans that they should vote for the ANC on May 8.

"Nobody removes you from here. The land cannot be stolen from you, you guys ... The DA is claiming to be a non-racial party. It's really worse racists removing white people from where they have been," said Magashule.

He claimed that land was "given to individuals who were leasing" the Paradise Park property. He vowed to "fight and remain" with the residents in their struggle to avoid being evicted.

One of the residents can be seen on a video speaking with Magashule, saying that they bought their houses on the land.

Magashule then tells him in Afrikaans: "That's why we say today the ANC is the only hope, for white and black people."

In another video, a female resident claims to have lived there for three years and that she was going to be moved to Stanford as part of the eviction process. She pleads with Magashule, claiming she can't go to Stanford.

Magashule told the resident that she must stay in Paradise Park.

"Don't go anywhere. Stay here. We are going to make sure that even if we have to expropriate this land, because initially this land belonged to government and somebody was leasing it, and in the middle of the lease somebody wants to say I'm the owner ... It can't be, this is the corruption we are supposed to be investigating," he said before handing her a T-shirt and telling her to vote ANC.