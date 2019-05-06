WATCH | Malema: I owe everything I know to my granny
EFF leader Julius Malema says he owes everything he knows to his late grandmother, Sarah Koko, who died last Saturday.
At the party's rally event in Soweto on Sunday, Malema told EFF supporters that his grandmother meant everything to him and that she would have wanted him to address the rally despite her death.
Malema was raised by his grandmother after his mother Florah died. Speaking to Anele Mdoda on SABC's Real Talk in 2018 he opened up about his difficult decision regarding getting married because of his grandmother.
In the interview, Malema said grandmother Koko used say, "I will not die before you get married because I want to see the person who is going to take over from me."
Malema said that it was a hard decision as he thought "because I want you to live long, I’m not going to get married".
I've fallen in love with the man @Julius Malema for his respect for women especially his wife, his grandmother,... https://t.co/J6tN2WoLuO— Nyaradzo ‘Nyari’ Mashayamombe (@Nyarimash) February 4, 2018
Malema revealed that one of the things his grandmother taught him was to be fearless.
"Even my mother was like that [fearless]," said Malema.
The EFF leader paid tribute to his grandmother on social media.
Our pillar of strength has fallen, the great tree that provided cooling shades of comfort, love and stability have been uprooted, forever, from our lives. I love you, my confidant... ?? pic.twitter.com/VQBI2wJssd— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 4, 2019
We want to take this opportunity to thank you for the messages of condolences for our grandmother. Your words are indeed helping us to navigate this uncertain time. She was my loyal & dependable force in the struggle. We have been through a lot together. Thank you, everyone— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 5, 2019