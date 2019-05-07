All the leaders in this year's election

Leaders of the political parties.

Parties in alphabetical order.

From left (Row 1): African Alliance of Social Democrats, Pappie Mokoena; African Security Congress, Teboho Motloung; African Christian Democratic Party, Kenneth Meshoe; African Congress of Democrats, Unknown; African Content Movement, Hlaudi Motsoeneng; African Covenant, Dr Convy Baloyi. (Row 2) African Democratic Change, Moses Mayekiso; African Independent Congress, Mandla Galo; African National Congress, Cyril Ramaphosa; African Renaissance Unity Party, Bryce Mthimkhulu; African Transformation Movement, Vuyolwethu Zungula; Agang South Africa, Andries Tlouamma. (Row 3) Al Jama-ah, Ganief Hendricks; Alliance for Transformation for all, Ntsikelelo Gaehler; Azanian People’s Organisation, Strike Thokoane; African People’s Convention, Themba Godi; Better Residents Association, Delta Mokoena; Black First Land First, Andile Mngxitama. (Row 4) Capitalist Party of South Africa, Kanthan Pillay; Christian Political Movement, Brian Mahlati; Compatriots of South Africa, Cheslin Felix; Congress of the People, Mosiuoa Lekota; Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane; Democratic Liberal Congress, Patrick Pillay. (Row 5) Economic Emancipation Forum, BJ Langa; Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema; Forum for Service Delivery, Mbahare Kekana; Free Democrats, Dr Johan Reid; Front National, Daniël Lotter; Good, Patricia de Lille (Row 6) Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa, Jeffrey Donson; Inkatha Freedom Party, Mangosuthu Buthelezi; International Revelation Congress, Thinawanga Ernest Mammba; Land Party, Gcobani Ndzongana; Minority Front, Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi; National Freedom Party, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi. (Row 7) National People’s Ambassadors, Nathi Mthethwa; National People’s Front, Bheki Gumbi; Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, Narius Moloto; Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie; People’s Revolutionary Movement, Nhlanhla Buthelezi; Power of Africans Unity, Julius Nsingwane. (Row 8) Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party, Irvin Jim; South African Maintenance and Estate Beneficiaries Association, Makgorometse Gift Makhaba; South African National Congress of Traditional Authorities, Mantjolo Mnisi; United Democratic Movement, Bantu Holomisa; Vryheid Front+, Pieter Groenewald; Women Forward, Nana Ngobese