Centenarian hopes vote will inspire

Muriel Lack is no stranger to the polling booth. She has voted at every national election in the new South Africa, and on Monday again put her X on both the national and provincial ballots. The achievement would hardly be newsworthy aside from one fact – on Saturday last week Lack turned 109 years old, making her one of the province’s oldest voters.

“It was a little confusing for my mother because we had made arrangements for her to vote in the normal manner on Wednesday,” said Brian Lack, her son. “She doesn’t like her age to be an excuse for anything, including voting. In fact, the special vote on Monday caught us by surprise. I had to rush home to my house in Beacon Bay to get her document.”