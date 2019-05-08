Politics

Charges to be withdrawn against ANC politicos and top business people

Mandela funeral trial ends

By Mpumzi Zuzile - 08 May 2019

The Mandela fraud scandal trial has collapsed. Charges are expected to be withdrawn against all accused on Monday. This would mean ANC leader Pumlani Mkolo would be free to be elected to wear the Buffalo City mayoral chain. He and 10 others were accused of illegally benefiting from almost R6m meant to ferry mourners to Nelson Mandela’s memorial services around the Buffalo City Metro.

