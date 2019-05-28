David Mabuza to be sworn in as ANC MP

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is set to be sworn in as a member of parliament today.

Following his meeting with the ANC's integrity commission on Friday, Mabuza is confident he will be cleared and is ready to take up his seat in parliament, according to a party insider.

"For him having gone there [to the commission], he is now expected to go and finish the other part - which is the swearing in," the insider said.

Last week Mabuza took many by surprise when he opted to postpone his swearing in in order "to clear" his name with the integrity commission.

At the weekend, the integrity commission was apparently unable to tell Mabuza why they had flagged his name and failed to provide proof of corruption levelled at him. Mabuza's name was among those of 22 others accused of having prejudiced the integrity of the ANC.