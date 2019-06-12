Five damning revelations from Bathabile Dlamini's resignation letter

Conflicted NEC

Dlamini suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa may not be at the helm for very long, claiming that all leaders — from Nelson Mandela to Jacob Zuma — have been targeted and been opposed by the national executive committee (NEC) members who she said "think they own the president and the secretary-general".

Minister's wives behind CPS

Wives of unnamed ministers are the masters behind the controversial Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) which facilitated the payments of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants. Dlamini said this is part of the reason that she was unable to find alternative service providers to facilitate the payments of Sassa grants.

"Those that made profit through CPS by their wives are known, but because they are well respected in the organisation, nothing has been said to them."

Pravin Gordhan's murky dealings

Dlamini also accused Pravin Gordhan of murky dealings in the Sassa debacle when he told banks to pay social grants after realising the SA Post Office did not have the capacity to do so. This, despite the banks not having the biometrics to make the payments.

"Pravin Gorhan suggested that we should call everyone to go and register with banks and it became clear to me that he was working with banks."