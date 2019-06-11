Bathabile Dlamini resigns as MP

Controversial former minister and ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini has resigned as an MP.

This was confirmed by the office of the ANC chief whip.

Dlamini is the seventh former minister to resign as an MP after not making it into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet.

She follows Nomaindia Mfeketo, Jeff Radebe, Siyabonga Cwele, Susan Shabangu, Tokozile Xasa and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

Dlamini has been a controversial figure and South Africans were shocked when in February 2018, after taking over from former president Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa did not remove her from cabinet.

At the time Ramaphosa moved Dlamini from the ministry of social development to minister of women in the presidency.