Will the EFF take Tshwane? We’re talking about it, says Maimane

By Andisiwe Makinana - 19 June 2019
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the DA is still in talks with the red berets about the sharing of power in Tshwane.
Will the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) be in charge of the country’s capital city or not?

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says his party is taking the EFF’s request to co-govern and to take over the mayorship of Tshwane through a power-sharing deal to a meeting with its coalition partners – but stressed they will not be sacrificing their “principles”.

