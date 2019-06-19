Will the EFF take Tshwane? We’re talking about it, says Maimane
Will the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) be in charge of the country’s capital city or not?
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says his party is taking the EFF’s request to co-govern and to take over the mayorship of Tshwane through a power-sharing deal to a meeting with its coalition partners – but stressed they will not be sacrificing their “principles”.
- For more on this story, please visit Times Select.
PODCAST: Sunday Times Politics Weekly - Public Protector plays politics?
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm