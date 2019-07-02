WATCH | Ex DA councillor gives judge tour of alleged 'toilet interview' location
East London High Court Judge Nozuko Mjali is at the East London Golf Club for an inspection in loco of the club toilets where female former DA councilor Ntombentle Hulumeni was allegedly interviewed by the party for a position in 2016. Hulumeni and the DA are locked in a bitter court case after the former chairperson of DA Women’s Network sued the party for R10m over the “humiliating” interview.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .