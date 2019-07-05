Skills development of young people a focus for premier
While more than 100,000 of the province’s young people were unemployed graduates, the main challenge facing the Eastern Cape is that most young people without jobs were semi-skilled with no tertiary qualifications, premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Thursday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .