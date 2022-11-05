×

EC Man jailed for possession of stained bank notes, explosives

05 November 2022
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
A Gqeberha man has been sentenced to five years in prison for possession of explosives following his arrest by the Hawks.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A Gqeberha man bust for possession of stained bank notes stolen from ATMs and explosives has been jailed for five years.

The Motherwell regional court sentenced Aloyce Haule, 36, on Wednesday. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the directorate’s national priority violent crimes unit, acting on a tip-off, swooped on Haule in June 2019.

“Upon searching, Haule was found in possession of stained money, which is usually found on detonated armoured vehicles and automatic teller machines,” said Mgolodela.

“During the interview with the police, Haule took them to his place of residence on Bandla Street at Wells Estate, where a number of green-stained clothing items, a sports bag and two shock tube detonators were seized.”

Haule was in custody for the duration of his trial.

“He was sentenced to five years direct imprisonment with no option of a fine,” said Mgolodela.

TimesLIVE

