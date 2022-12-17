×

Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Ramaphosa's political report embellishes reality

17 December 2022
Eusebius McKaiser
Contributor and analyst
ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the political party’s political report, 16 December 2022, at Nasrec in Johannesburg during the 55th ANC National Conference.
Image: Alaister Russell

In this short audio analysis, TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser summarises what President Cyril Ramaphosa set out to achieve in his political report at the ANC's elective conference.

Listen here: 

McKaiser argues while Ramaphosa cited some details of the ANC government's achievements, he embellished his analysis of reality.

A lot of the deeper structural challenges that had not been effectively dealt with by the ANC government were only mentioned in passing rather than drilled down into.

Do you agree with McKaiser, or do you think Ramaphosa gave a balanced account of the ANC's record?

Have a listen and decide for yourself.

