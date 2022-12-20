×

WATCH | Gwede wants his R1m after delegates bet he wouldn’t be re-elected

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe was confronted by a group before the conference, telling him he wouldn’t make it back into the party’s leadership

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 20 December 2022

Gwede “Ndibuyile” Mantashe wants his R1m.

The ANC national chair said he was confronted by delegates prior to voting at the party’s national conference and was told he would never make it back into the top 7. 

Mantashe told the group they shouldn’t speculate on his departure since they each only had one vote in the conference.

In a bold move, the delegates said they would bet Mantashe R1m he wouldn’t make it back. 

As the conference closed it was Mantashe who was laughing, saying he expected his money.

