Despite challenges, SA much better than it was 29 years ago: Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government remains committed to addressing the “stubborn challenge” of load-shedding, which continues to undermine economic growth.

“Load-shedding has adversely affected the economy, overall quality of life and the safety and security of our citizens. To this end, the ANC-led government continues to implement the energy action plan to end load-shedding and achieve energy security,” he said on Tuesday.

He was delivering his inaugural annual address to the National Council of Provinces.

Mashatile told MPs that much had been done to deliver services to South Africans since 1994.

“Our journey as a leading political party started back in 1994. We can unequivocally state that South Africa is in a much better place now than where it was 29 years ago.”

He said more children have access to learning opportunities, the prevalence of disability has declined, more than 82% of households have running water in 2022 and access to electricity has risen to more than 90% of the country’s residences.

“Though this is expected as standard practice, the progress achieved in recent years indicates that efforts to ensure adequate access to social services has been accelerated.”