Two junior staff members dealt with the contract. He said criminality and corruption were allegedly at play between them and Ezulweni.
“It emerged that two junior staff members, without authorisation from myself or the treasurer-general, had been dealing with Ezulweni. The ANC leadership did not sanction these interactions,” said Mbalula.
Ezulweni applied to seize assets worth more than R102m from the ANC after the party refused to pay, despite two judgments in the company’s favour — one handed down in September 2020 and an appeal heard by a full bench of the Johannesburg high court in June 2022.
The ANC's fate lies with the Constitutional Court in its efforts to avoid liquidation to recover owed money.
Last month the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a decision of the Gauteng High Court which ruled against the ANC in the election banner dispute.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Ezulweni Investments never rendered services to the ANC: Mbalula
Multimedia producer
Image: Freddy Mavunda
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party has never bought posters from Ezulweni Investments.
It was revealed last week that the ANC faced liquidation after it allegedly failed to pay its debt to KwaZulu-Natal printing and marketing company Ezulweni for supplying election campaign material in 2019.
Mbalula addressed the media on Wednesday and said Ezulweni did not render any services to the party.
Listen here:
Two junior staff members dealt with the contract. He said criminality and corruption were allegedly at play between them and Ezulweni.
“It emerged that two junior staff members, without authorisation from myself or the treasurer-general, had been dealing with Ezulweni. The ANC leadership did not sanction these interactions,” said Mbalula.
Ezulweni applied to seize assets worth more than R102m from the ANC after the party refused to pay, despite two judgments in the company’s favour — one handed down in September 2020 and an appeal heard by a full bench of the Johannesburg high court in June 2022.
The ANC's fate lies with the Constitutional Court in its efforts to avoid liquidation to recover owed money.
Last month the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a decision of the Gauteng High Court which ruled against the ANC in the election banner dispute.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos