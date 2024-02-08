IN PICS | Cape Town City Hall hosts 2024 Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his eighth state of the nation address (Sona) — the final one under the sixth administration — on Thursday evening at the Cape Town City Hall.
For the first time since his incumbency in February 2018, Ramaphosa delivered his Sona in the absence of the leadership of the EFF. The Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning dismissed an EFF application for the suspension from parliament of its leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and others, to be set aside.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
